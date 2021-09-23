'Satan is using Yaa Jackson' - Nyame Jackson preaches against sister's lifestyle (WATCH)

Jackson K. Nyame, who also acted in Kumawood movies some time ago for their father's movie production house, has now turned to do the work of God. He details that " as for my young sister, I speak to her, we talk because of those things".

He continued that "I always pray for her because I know where her soul is, I know" asked where his sister's soul is, he replied, " I can't say it but I have told her that her soul is not in God's hands".

26 minutes into the interview below, he detailed that "my sister I know her heart, she wants to repent because God revealed something to her and she spoke about it with me".

Recounting what Yaa Jackson told him, he said "she said oh Sherf I dreamt we were in our house in Oforikrom and the sky changed, Jesus Christ appeared and people were running". She said I told her in the dream that God is angry so he is coming to kill some people".

According to Nyame Jackson, the dream was a warning to his sister and he explained it to her. "She said Jesus was judging a lot of celebrities in the dream and when it got to her turn, Jesus told her to stand by". Hear more from him in the video below.

Yaa Jackson in May 2020 announced that she has seen the true light, therefore, she is ditching her past life.

The Kumawood actress then shared photos of herself decently dressed in a white dress to say that “Past life over. Recognized my saviour now and in him is life.”

However, Yaa Jackson made a u-turn from repentance as she has gone back to sharing sexually suggestive photos on social media. In one of such posts, she sent a message to pastors to stop delivering doom prophecies about her.

