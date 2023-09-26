Merging two generations of African music, executing a timeless Afrobeats and Amapiano record sampled from the African Champeta sound.
Sefa ends music hiatus, releases 'Vibration' her first 2023 track featuring Freddy Meiway
A well-executed sampling session and unexpected collaboration with Ivorian legend Meiway birthed the monster record ‘Vibrations’.
The Black Avenue Muzik songstress drops this as the second single off her highly anticipated EP after her club banger ‘Enjoyment’.
Talking about the song, Sefa said " inspired by my childhood favourites is the best therapy for me. I always find myself listening to songs that were performed even before I was born.
I chanced on this particular one from the African Legend Meiway from 1991 called 200% Zoblazo). I remember hearing it playing around the townships growing up as a kid. I called up a few producers and set up listening and production sessions", she added.
She continued that "ace producer Afrolekra gave us the sound we were hunting down to sample the record perfectly, infusing the Afrobeat and Amapiano sounds. We came out with an amazing record titled ‘VIBRATION’. This is my favourite Sefa record of all time she says!"
