Serwaa Amihere questions Black Stars' decline as they face qualification setback

In her post, Serwaa reflected that during her childhood, she rarely heard much about the Black Stars, except for the frequent praise of Ghanaian football legend Abedi "Pele" Ayew.

She recalled that her love for football began when Ghana qualified for the World Cup under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, a period she remembers clearly as it coincided with the country’s power crisis known as dumsor.

"We played in Ghana some years ago, and everyone was talking about Junior Agogo, but I don’t remember the year," she remarked. "The only time I’ve seen Ghana win a cup was the one Dede Ayew, Agyemang Badu, and others won."

Amihere noted that although the Black Stars have put on good performances since then, they have not won any major trophies.

She applauded players like Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, and a goalkeeper she remembered from a Kalyppo advert. However, she lamented that today, fans expect the team to lose and often ignore the matches altogether.

"What happened? Are our players not good, or is the management not doing its job? And why is Kwesi Appiah succeeding with another country when Ghanaians claimed he wasn’t good for the Black Stars? My football people @saddickadams, @fentuo_, @garyalsmith, @otiadjei, what is happening?"

Background

After four matches, Ghana lies in third place in Group F with two points. Sudan holds second place with seven points, while Angola leads with nine points and awaits its fourth game.