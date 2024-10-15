ADVERTISEMENT
‘Worst Black Stars team in history' - Ghanaians fume over damaging Sudan defeat

Pulse Sports

Ghanaians on social media have hit out at the Black Stars following their disappointing defeat to Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Tuesday.

Ghanaians blast Black Stars over disappointing defeat to Sudan in AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo’s side drew with the Falcons of Jediane last Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium, in a game where they missed several chances.

While the Black Stars were still slight favourites ahead of the reverse fixture, they were pleasantly surprised by the hosts at a neutral ground in Libya.

Second-half goals from Ahmed Hamed Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yagoub were enough to hand Sudan an important victory.

Otto Addo made one change to the team that started against the Falcons of Jediane last week, with Inaki Williams coming on for Jordan Ayew.

Ghana made a bright start to the game and mounted pressure on Sudan, but were unable to carve out any clear-cut chances.

The Black Stars ultimately ended the game with just one shot on target, as Kwasi Appiah’s side went ahead to claim all three points.

The defeat leaves Ghana with just two points from four matches in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers, while Angola and Sudan have nine and seven points respectively.

This means Angola have now qualified for next year’s AFCON, while Sudan need just a draw from their next two matches to also book their place at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ghana now risks missing out on AFCON qualification for the first time since 2004 following their damaging defeat to Sudan.

On social media, some Ghanaians have vented their anger at the team’s loss, with many taking to X to express their views.

See some of the best tweets below:

Pulse Sports

