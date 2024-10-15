'Susan too you can't score them' - LilWin reacts to Black Stars loss

Goals from Al Tash and Mohammed Abdel-Rahman secured victory for the Falcons of Jediane, ending Ghana’s dreams of competing in AFCON 2025. The Black Stars missed key opportunities, which led to Sudan's well-deserved win.

After four matches, Ghana lies in third place in Group F with two points. Sudan holds second place with seven points, while Angola leads with nine points and awaits its fourth game.

In a Facebook post, the actor wrote; "Ei Black Stars, Susan too you can't score them."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to this, Ghana drew 1-1 with Niger, lost to Angola 1-0 at home, and drew goallessly at home against Sudan.

Following the game, many other Ghanaian celebrities took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the Black Stars.

See reactions below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars will travel to face Angola and then play their final match against Niger in Ghana.