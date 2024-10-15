'Susan too you can't score them' - LilWin reacts to Black Stars loss

The Black Stars' hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were shattered after they lost to Sudan on Tuesday afternoon at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya.
Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil win has reacted to the Black Stars 0-2 defeat to Sudan on Tuesday afternoon at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya.
Goals from Al Tash and Mohammed Abdel-Rahman secured victory for the Falcons of Jediane, ending Ghana’s dreams of competing in AFCON 2025. The Black Stars missed key opportunities, which led to Sudan's well-deserved win.
After four matches, Ghana lies in third place in Group F with two points. Sudan holds second place with seven points, while Angola leads with nine points and awaits its fourth game.
In a Facebook post, the actor wrote; "Ei Black Stars, Susan too you can't score them."
Prior to this, Ghana drew 1-1 with Niger, lost to Angola 1-0 at home, and drew goallessly at home against Sudan.
Following the game, many other Ghanaian celebrities took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the Black Stars.
See reactions below:
The Black Stars will travel to face Angola and then play their final match against Niger in Ghana.
The team’s chances of qualifying are now slim, with any further defeat in the next two games likely to jeopardise their hopes of reaching the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.