ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Fa ma Nyame republic': Ghanaian celebrities react to Black Stars 0-0 draw with Sudan

Dorcas Agambila

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a 0-0 draw by Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday evening in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

'Fa Ma Nyame Republic' Ghanaian celebrities react to Black Stars 0-0 draw with Sudan
'Fa Ma Nyame Republic' Ghanaian celebrities react to Black Stars 0-0 draw with Sudan

Both teams failed to find the net, resulting in a stalemate as they shared the spoils in their 14th encounter across all competitions.

Recommended articles

Antoine Semenyo had a couple of chances but failed to utilise them despite the team’s creativity throughout the game.

Captain Mohammed Kudus played a pivotal role in creating opportunities but, despite Ghana dominating the match, he was unable to convert his chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudan, headed by coach Kwasi Appiah, played defensively for most of the game. Their tactics worked to perfection, securing a draw.

Ghana now has two points, lying in third position in Group F of the qualifiers, as the team’s chances become slimmer.

Following the end of the game, many Ghanaian celebrities took to Twitter to share their disappointment in the Black Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Angola is leading the table with six points, followed by Sudan in second position with four points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars will face Sudan away from home in Libya in the return leg on October 15, 2025.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sister Derby and Medikal

Medikal and Fella rubbing their affair in my face was painful - Sister Derby

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog

Renovate Nsawam Prisons for yourselves – Bullgod warns Nana Addo and appointees

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

IMG 9158

Osagyefo’s Night 2024!Trigmatic celebrates Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy in music, arts and theatre