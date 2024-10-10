'Fa ma Nyame republic': Ghanaian celebrities react to Black Stars 0-0 draw with Sudan

Antoine Semenyo had a couple of chances but failed to utilise them despite the team’s creativity throughout the game.

Captain Mohammed Kudus played a pivotal role in creating opportunities but, despite Ghana dominating the match, he was unable to convert his chances.

Sudan, headed by coach Kwasi Appiah, played defensively for most of the game. Their tactics worked to perfection, securing a draw.

Ghana now has two points, lying in third position in Group F of the qualifiers, as the team’s chances become slimmer.

Following the end of the game, many Ghanaian celebrities took to Twitter to share their disappointment in the Black Stars.

See reactions below:

Angola is leading the table with six points, followed by Sudan in second position with four points.

