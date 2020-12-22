The NDC Legislators were marching from the Parliament House to the Electoral Commission Office to submit a petition over the outcome of the 2020 general elections which the party has described as "stolen verdict".

"So can’t @GhPoliceService treat MPs with a little more respect and not heckle them on their way to present a petition?" Serwaa tweeted in reaction to the video of the encounter between the MPs and the police officers.

Ghana Police clash with NDC MPs

The Police officers deployed to the EC office clashed with the NDC MPs during an attempt to prevent them from reaching the premises of the EC. During the chaos, some of the MPs were heckled whilst they shout 'shoot and kill us, you have already killed 6 people in Techiman'.

However, according to the GhOne Tv newscaster, she sees nothing wrong and the need for police officers to be used to prevent the MPs from submitting a petition to the EC whilst they pose no threat.

"What harm is there in presenting a petition? Is this a democracy or what?" Serwaa Amihere quizzed. See her tweet below.