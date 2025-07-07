When it comes to global finance, the strength of a country’s currency is often seen as a sign of economic stability and wealth.

Measured against the US dollar, some currencies stand out not necessarily due to the size of the nation’s economy but due to their exchange rates, reserves, trade strength, or policy stability.

Below is a detailed and updated ranking of the 10 strongest currencies in the world in 2025, based on their value relative to the US dollar, listed from 10 to 1:

10. US Dollar (USD) – The Most Traded and Held Currency Globally

Rounding out the list is the US dollar, which, while not stronger than the others listed above in face value, remains the most powerful currency globally in terms of international use, trade volume, and reserves.

The USD is the legal tender not only in the United States but also in countries such as Ecuador, El Salvador, and several Caribbean nations.

It is the world’s largest reserve currency, held by most central banks, and serves as the default pricing unit for commodities like oil, gold, and copper.Introduced in the 18th century, the US dollar underpins the global financial system and remains central to international trade.

9. Euro (EUR)

Introduced in 2002 as physical currency, the euro is the official currency of the Eurozone, which includes 20 out of the 27 European Union countries.Currently, 1 euro buys about $1.13, meaning $1 equals roughly €0.89.

Despite various challenges over the years—from the sovereign debt crisis to inflation—the euro remains one of the most traded currencies and serves as a global reserve currency.Its strength comes from the combined economic power of multiple European nations, as well as the currency’s broad use in international transactions.

8. Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD)

Next on the list is the Cayman Islands dollar, which currently exchanges at $1.20 per KYD. In reverse, $1 is equal to approximately 0.83 KYD.

The Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean, is known globally for its role as an offshore financial centre.

The KYD was introduced in the 1970s and is pegged to the US dollar. Its strength comes from the country’s stable economy and strong regulatory framework in the financial services sector.

7. Swiss Franc (CHF)

The Swiss franc, used in both Switzerland and Liechtenstein, is another globally respected currency, currently trading at about $1.21 per CHF. This makes $1 worth approximately 0.83 francs.

First introduced in 1850, the Swiss franc is often viewed as a safe-haven currency. Switzerland’s political neutrality, robust banking system, low inflation, and strong economy make the franc a favourite among investors during global uncertainty.

6. Gibraltar Pound (GIP)

Sharing the fifth spot is the Gibraltar pound, which is pegged 1:1 to the British pound sterling. As such, it always maintains the same exchange rate as the GBP—$1.33 per GIP.Gibraltar, located at the southern tip of Spain, is a British Overseas Territory.

The territory introduced its own pound in the 1920s, and although it issues its own banknotes and coins, the value is directly aligned with the UK’s sterling.

5. British Pound Sterling (GBP)

The British pound, one of the most recognisable and widely traded currencies globally, ranks fifth. In 2025, 1 GBP is worth around $1.33, which means $1 gets you about £0.75.

The pound is one of the oldest currencies still in use, dating back to the 15th century, and it was decimalised in 1971.

The UK’s strong financial sector, international trade influence, and status as a global financial hub all contribute to the resilience and value of the pound.

4. Jordanian Dinar (JOD)

Coming in at number four is the Jordanian dinar, with an exchange rate of $1.41 per JOD. That means $1 is equivalent to approximately 0.71 Jordanian dinars.

Unlike many of its neighbours, Jordan is not a major oil producer. Its economy is based more on phosphates, tourism, remittances, and foreign aid.

Despite facing challenges such as rising national debt and sluggish economic growth, the Jordanian dinar has maintained a relatively high value due to strong government backing and controlled monetary policy since its introduction in the 1950s.

3. Omani Rial (OMR)

The Omani rial takes third place, with 1 OMR equalling about $2.60. Conversely, one dollar can buy 0.38 rials.

Oman is located on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, bordered by the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Much like its Gulf counterparts, Oman is heavily involved in the export of oil and gas, which supports its economy and strengthens its currency.

The rial was officially introduced in the 1970s and is also pegged to the US dollar, providing exchange rate stability.

2. Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

In second place is the Bahraini dinar, valued at $2.65 per unit. One US dollar buys about 0.38 BHD.

Bahrain is a small island nation located in the Persian Gulf, just off the coast of Saudi Arabia. While it is also a major oil producer, Bahrain has developed one of the most diversified economies in the Gulf region.

As of 2024, its non-oil sector accounted for 85.9% of its real GDP, a notable shift from the oil-dependent model seen elsewhere in the region.

The Bahraini dinar was introduced in 1965 and is pegged to the US dollar, contributing to its steady exchange rate.

1. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) – The World’s Strongest Currency

The Kuwaiti dinar tops the global currency ranking, with 1 KWD equivalent to approximately USD $3.26. In reverse terms, $1 fetches just about 0.31 KWD, making it the most valuable unit of currency globally.

Kuwait, strategically positioned between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, enjoys immense wealth from its vast petroleum reserves. It is one of the top oil exporters in the world, and this oil dominance significantly contributes to the strength of its currency.

Moreover, Kuwait maintains a stable fiscal policy, a healthy surplus, and a low inflation rate, all of which bolster the dinar's high value.

What makes currencies strong?

The strength of a currency isn’t determined solely by the size of a country’s economy. Factors such as foreign exchange reserves, fiscal discipline, oil exports, political stability, and monetary policy all play a major role.

While the US dollar is the most widely used and traded currency, smaller nations with tightly controlled and pegged currencies—like Kuwait and Bahrain—have managed to maintain a higher exchange value.