The singer is said to have died on Friday, April 24, after a short illness, GhanaWeb reports.

He was missing from the music scene for a while due to ill-health but bounced back in 2017. In June that year, he disclosed in an interview with Aperbi that he had been battling diabetes. He further revealed he went blind for three days but never mentioned it to his relatives.

"I went blind. I was in my room and wanted to visit the washroom but all of a sudden I couldn’t see anything," he said. "It happened for three days but I didn’t tell anybody in this house. I promised myself never to let anyone know about it because I believed I would see again."

He continued: "I always sent the kids in the house anytime I wanted to use the washroom so by the time they will return, I would be done with everything I wanted to do. I didn’t want anyone to see me in that way. I was just praying on the third day and I realised my sight was back”.

Seth Frimpong had plans to compete in the National Dance competition in 1988 but did not materialize. He hence announced his presence in the music scene in 2000 when he released his first album, 'Ade A Nyame Aka'. 'Enkosi Aga' followed in 2002 while 'Mehuri So', his third album was released in 2004.

What really made 'Mehuri So' a hit, aside the prophetic nature of the lyrics, was the dance moves exhibited in its official video. The musician jumped, caught his glory, victory and miracles while skipping the enormous challenges in life.

Although the singer who worshiped at Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church at Old Tafo, Kumasi entertained many and extended a helping hand when the need arose, he was disappointed musicians, pastors and others who were beneficiaries of his benevolence turned their backs on him when he needed them.

“By the grace of God, I have been able to groom a lot of pastors and gospel musicians like Brother Sammy, Christiana Love and a host of others yet none of them has paid attention to me," he said on Abusua FM when he bounced back in 2017.

“It is only Brother Sammy who has been able to pay me couple of visits…even yesterday Sunday, he was here and I am reliably informed some people had to speak to him before he thought of visiting me.”

He further indicated that even his wife left him to his fate because of his sickness.