Sex is no proof of love; Delay lists 10 commandments women must follow in 2024

According to Delay, women should refrain from resorting to offering sex to men as a means to prove their love to their partners.

See the list below for Delay's 2024 10 commandments for women.

1. Don’t be in a hurry to move out of your parents house.

2. Don’t wait for a man before you start living. You can live a fulfilled life as a single woman.

3. Stay away from alcohol and drugs. It has killed others and you are not special.

4. Don’t entertain a wrong number call, especially at night. Its not the right way to find a lover.

5. Develop a healthy eating habit. Always take breakfast and avoid sweets.

6. Dress well: first impression count. People will judge you by the way you dress even before they talk to you.

7.Don’t use sex as proof of love. Sex is no proof of love, he’ll leave you after the sex.

8. Don’t marry for the money, else you’ll become 1 of his possessions.

9. Add value to yourself – get a career. Don’t be fooled that a man will solve all your problems.

10. Beauty is not everything. If it’s all you have, you’ll lose your place to someone less beautiful but more matured and competent.

Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay, stands among the upper echelon of media personalities and influencers in Ghana.

In addition to her immensely successful Delay Show, which has maintained its relevance for over a decade, she is also a business mogul with ventures in sardine, spaghetti, and bread.

As such, she has emerged as a role model, evident in the essence of her "10 commandments" curated based on her opinions and experiences.