The host of the “Delay Show” has shared her early struggles on Instagram today and inspired her followers to never give up on their dreams.

According to her, she has been ‘a bit too ambitious’ from the beginning of her career and has never been afraid to have big dreams.

She went into details on how she suffered from the onset but now successful after believing in her dreams and making them a reality.

She said she would dream of being a big-time radio presenter in Accra when she was a presenter with Life FM in Nkawkaw in the Eastern region.

Delay also revealed that she “used to sleep on an empty stomach in Tema and dream of running some huge business”.

She stated that she hasn’t stopped dreaming – which means she is yearning for more after achieving great success.

“I’ve always been a bit too ambitious, and have never been afraid to dream big. I used to live in Nkawkaw and will dream of being a big-time radio presenter in Accra! I used to sleep on an empty stomach in Tema and dream of running some huge business. I haven’t stopped dreaming. I’ve been dreaming a lot lately! Sometimes, all you have is a dream. KEEP DREAMING! DREAMS COME TRUE!” Delay disclosed when she uploaded a new photo on Instagram today.

Aside from being a top-notch radio and TV personality, she is an entrepreneur and film producer who produced “Afia Schwarzenegger Series and “Cocoa Brown Series”.