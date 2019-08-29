The host of “The Delay Show” caused a stir on social media on Tuesday, August 27, when she uploaded a photo which fans claim she hid her baby bump.

She paired pop dots dress with light blue jeans in the photo she shared, and fans went wild by just seeing her stomach in the dress.

“Who noticed pregnancy”, a fan with the username janny__heart_ insinuated.

Another fan, kofikyei2, also commented: “She seems pregnant”.

Delay deleted the photo following the insinuations by her loyal fans.

However, most of them are still convinced that the TV host might be hiding something ‘precious’ from her loyal fans.

In 2016, Delay explained why she’s still single and with no child: “I love being an entrepreneur. It's an incredible experience. But it isn't always easy. It has delayed other important things in my life. Like settling down and making babies. Would I have it any other way? No... All other things in good and it's time”.

She is yet to address the latest rumours regarding her pregnancy.