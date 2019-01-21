Delay who rarely makes herself available for interviews has told a Joy News reporter that “I have such a temper, I get angry over nothing so I am working on that”.

The Delay Show Host was listing the number of things she’s personally working and apart from her businesses, she has added that one thing she’s likely working on is to also a find a man.

Delay in recent times has been linked to a possible secret relationship she could be having with Blackstars player, Boakye Yiadom, following how the two have lately been over each other and flaunting it all on social media.

Could the footballer be the man she is working on? Well, we can't say much about that for now but the key factor is that the controversial Tv Presenter, says she generally wants to be a good Ghanaian whilst her businesses grow and she has detailed it all in the video below.