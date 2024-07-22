Shatta Bandle loses part of newly fixed teeth weeks after flaunting new set

Shatta Bandle recently went viral for flaunting his brand-new teeth, which filled the trademark gap that had long been a part of his distinctive look, a procedure done by Dr. Louisa. Fans celebrated his new smile, seeing it as a fresh chapter in his life and a boost to his self-esteem.

What can you use to insult me now - Shatta Bandle to critics after fixing teeth Pulse Ghana

However, the joy was short-lived. In the video that made rounds on social media, Shatta Bandle's relatively new smile was tainted by a noticeable dent at the bottom part of his front teeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surprising defect sparked reactions from netizens, who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. Many netizens found the situation humorous, while others expressed curiosity about how such a mishap occurred so soon after his dental transformation.

Pulse Ghana

Shatta Bandle recently found his smile again after the upper teeth he lost in an accident were expertly fixed by the wife of Afro-Dancehall icon Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong – a dentist.

Known for his miniature stature and big personality, he had undergone a transformative dental procedure.

He shared his journey on Instagram, posting a ‘before-and-after’ video that showcases his new smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Bandle Pulse Ghana

Dr. Louisa Ansong also shared her excitement about the opportunity to work on Shatta Bandle’s teeth.