Shatta Bandle loses part of newly fixed teeth weeks after flaunting new set

Popular diminutive social media star and self-acclaimed rich man Shatta Bandle has lost part of his newly fixed teeth.
Shatta Bandle recently went viral for flaunting his brand-new teeth, which filled the trademark gap that had long been a part of his distinctive look, a procedure done by Dr. Louisa. Fans celebrated his new smile, seeing it as a fresh chapter in his life and a boost to his self-esteem.
However, the joy was short-lived. In the video that made rounds on social media, Shatta Bandle's relatively new smile was tainted by a noticeable dent at the bottom part of his front teeth.
The surprising defect sparked reactions from netizens, who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. Many netizens found the situation humorous, while others expressed curiosity about how such a mishap occurred so soon after his dental transformation.
Shatta Bandle recently found his smile again after the upper teeth he lost in an accident were expertly fixed by the wife of Afro-Dancehall icon Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong – a dentist.
Known for his miniature stature and big personality, he had undergone a transformative dental procedure.
He shared his journey on Instagram, posting a ‘before-and-after’ video that showcases his new smile.
Dr. Louisa Ansong also shared her excitement about the opportunity to work on Shatta Bandle’s teeth.
The wife of the reigning TGMA Artiste Of The Year said the next stage of the procedure would complete the transformation.