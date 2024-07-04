Shatta Bandle in trouble with Nigeria’s EFCC for spraying naira at an event

Shatta Bandle Pulse Ghana

Nigeria has strict regulations prohibiting the abuse of its currency, and Shatta Bandle’s act has become a subject of attention in light of these stringent laws.

Earlier this year, in a similar case, the EFCC arrested Nigerian celebrity Bobrisky for spraying cash at a movie premiere, accusing him of currency mutilation and abuse.

Shatta Bandle has since expressed remorse for his actions, clarifying that his intent was not to violate any Nigerian laws. He stated that he started by spraying dollars but switched to Naira when the dollars ran out, leading to the violation.

He remarked that he respects the EFCC and Nigerian laws, referring to Nigeria as his second home. “I apologise to you people; I didn’t come to break laws because Nigeria is my next home. I apologise to everybody, especially the EFCC, to forgive me for what I have done,” he said.