Shatta Bandle in trouble with Nigeria’s EFCC for spraying naira at an event

Shatta Bandle was spotted spraying Naira notes in public in a viral video during his recent visit to Nigeria for Mr Ibu’s funeral on 28 June.
Ghanaian social media personality Firdaus Iddrisu, better known as Shatta Bandle, has apologised to the Nigerian public and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following an incident where he was seen spraying Naira notes in Lagos.
Nigeria has strict regulations prohibiting the abuse of its currency, and Shatta Bandle’s act has become a subject of attention in light of these stringent laws.
Earlier this year, in a similar case, the EFCC arrested Nigerian celebrity Bobrisky for spraying cash at a movie premiere, accusing him of currency mutilation and abuse.
Shatta Bandle has since expressed remorse for his actions, clarifying that his intent was not to violate any Nigerian laws. He stated that he started by spraying dollars but switched to Naira when the dollars ran out, leading to the violation.
He remarked that he respects the EFCC and Nigerian laws, referring to Nigeria as his second home. “I apologise to you people; I didn’t come to break laws because Nigeria is my next home. I apologise to everybody, especially the EFCC, to forgive me for what I have done,” he said.
The Naira mutilation law states that any person convicted for the abuse of a Naira note or who tampers with a coin or note is liable for imprisonment for a term of not less than six months or to a fine of not less than N50,000 (approximately US$37) or to both a fine and imprisonment.