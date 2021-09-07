RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Bandle makes money rain as he gets wild twerk in Nigerian club (VIDEO)

Shatta Bandle has stormed a Nigerian club like the billionaire that he claims to be.

The Ghanaian socialite is currently in Nigeria and he is making jaws drop with his billionaire antics. Shatta Bandle stormed a club last night and he became the centre of attention.

The diminutive internet sensation whilst in the club got a twerk dance from a lady who gave him her bumbum to dance with. Excited Shatta Bandle decided to show off his manpower by showering her with cash.

In the video below, Shatta Bandle went on to spray money in the club as the rich men do.

The Self-acclaimed youngest billionaire and internet sensation, Firdaus Idrissu, shot to fame into 2019 after countless viral videos of him bragging to be richer than Dangote.

Since then, he has been frequenting Nigeria where is often invited to shows, music video shoots and others.

