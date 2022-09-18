Shatta Bandle holds naming ceremony for his child in grand style (WATCH)

Around a week ago, it was reported that the Ghanaian socialite has welcomed a child after a photo of him carrying a newborn child surfaced online.

Pulse Ghana

'In the North, this is how they do their naming ceremonies,' a source told pulse.com.gh following the new photo and videos going viral. The ceremony is said to have happened in Shatta Bandle's hometown, Karaga, in the Northern region of Ghana.

Shatta Bandle's naming ceremony attracted almost the entire community as they gathered to witness how the event unfolded with some friends and family of the socialite showing up with money sprayed on Shatta Bandle and the mother of his child.

A TikToker who was at the ceremony shared a video of himself congratulating Shatta Bandle and revealed the name of his child as he captioned his post "congrats Adam father".

Another TikTok user also shared a video from the ceremony and said "we're inside Karga now insha Allah we had successful naming ceremony".