Cubana Chief Priest dodges prison while Bob Risky is jailed for same offence

Nigerians are questioning the adequacy of his legal representation during the trial for naira abuse.

Bobrisky was sentenced to a six-month prison term without the option of a fine in April after admitting guilt for desecrating the naira. Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos emphasized that Bobrisky's punishment should serve as a deterrent to others who disrespect the national currency.

However, barely a week after Bobrisky's conviction, social media influencer Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, faced a similar charge in court.

Unlike Bobrisky, Cubana Chief Priest did not plead guilty. Consequently, he was granted bail set at ₦10 million, with two sureties matching the amount.

During the court session on Thursday, May 2, 2024, Cubana Chief Priest's lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), informed the court of his client's intention to pursue an out-of-court settlement.

Ojukwu revealed that both his client and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were considering a settlement in accordance with section 14 (2) of the EFCC Act.

If this settlement is reached, the EFCC will withdraw the naira abuse charges against Cubana Chief Priest.

This development has triggered a flurry of activity on social media, with Nigerians closely examining the competence and efficacy of the legal teams involved in Bobrisky's case.

A prevailing sentiment on various platforms is that Bobrisky might have avoided sentencing if his legal representation had been more adept.