Shatta Wale comes for Safo Newman handlers, blames them for making him look cheap

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has established that he is not satisfied with the trajectory of Safo Newman, the hitmaker behind the viral song Akokoa.

Safo Newman and Shatta Wale
Safo Newman and Shatta Wale

In a video sighted online, the On God hitmaker noted that it would have been great for Safo Newman’s team to build his image and appearance before going all out to promote his music.

Hear him, “They say there’s this new guy, Safo Newman and I expect his management or those who discovered him to be sensible to take responsibility for his branding before sending him out there.

Safo Newman
Safo Newman Safo Newman Pulse Ghana

“But that is not the case, they will just let him wear some hat and take him round for interviews.”

Safo Newman gained huge attention with his debut song, Akokoa last year, getting recognition and big ups from top artistes such as Sarkodie.

Interestingly, while many of his admirers have fallen in love with his music, it, however, seems he is far from winning the hearts of people with his looks.

To some critics, his appearance lacks the “showbiz touch” and needs to up his game in that regard, perhaps giving credence to Shatta Wale’s concerns.

Interestingly, since he hit the limelight, not a day has gone by without Safo Newman donning a beanie, a small close-fitting hat.

