Shatta Bandle welcomes another child to the surprise of fans

The diminutive Ghanaian socialite took to his Instagram to confirm the news when he shared the exciting news, posting heartwarming photos of his newborn that have quickly captured the hearts of his fans.

In one touching image, Shatta Bandle beams with pride as he cradles his new bundle of joy in the hospital’s maternity ward. Another photo shows the little one peacefully sleeping, melting the hearts of his followers.

Shatta Bandle, who married his first baby mama on September 17, 2022, decided not to give more details about his newborn.

Keeping his message simple yet celebratory, Bandle captioned the post: “Congratulations to myself,” expressing his happiness over the new addition to his family.

The adorable photos have gone viral, with fans and well-wishers flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. However, others are also expressing shock over the news. "No DNA needed just look at the lips u gonna understand," an Instagrammer wrote.

Known for his vibrant personality and self-proclaimed “billionaire” status, Shatta Bandle continues to engage and entertain his audience, and this new chapter in his life is no exception.