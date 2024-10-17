ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Bandle welcomes another child to the surprise of fans

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle has shocked fans following reports that he has welcomed another child.

The Ghanaian self-acclaim billionaire, whose real name is Firdaus Iddrisu, made headlines when he welcomed a child in September 2022. A new report surfaced online a few hours ago stating that Shatta Bandle has welcomed another child.

Recommended articles

The diminutive Ghanaian socialite took to his Instagram to confirm the news when he shared the exciting news, posting heartwarming photos of his newborn that have quickly captured the hearts of his fans.

In one touching image, Shatta Bandle beams with pride as he cradles his new bundle of joy in the hospital’s maternity ward. Another photo shows the little one peacefully sleeping, melting the hearts of his followers.

Shatta Bandle, who married his first baby mama on September 17, 2022, decided not to give more details about his newborn.

Keeping his message simple yet celebratory, Bandle captioned the post: “Congratulations to myself,” expressing his happiness over the new addition to his family.

The adorable photos have gone viral, with fans and well-wishers flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. However, others are also expressing shock over the news. "No DNA needed just look at the lips u gonna understand," an Instagrammer wrote.

Known for his vibrant personality and self-proclaimed “billionaire” status, Shatta Bandle continues to engage and entertain his audience, and this new chapter in his life is no exception.

Fans eagerly await more updates and hope to catch glimpses of the new addition to the Bandle family soon! See his post below, and don't forget to congratulate Shatta Bandle over his new bundle of joy.

