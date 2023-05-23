Shatta Michy unapologetic for verbal clash with Medikal; says 'she was giving him fans'

Michy who had been under the radar for a while was dragged back into the spotlight following her heated verbal scuffle with AMG Boss, Medikal.

In a viral video that surfaced after the incident, Medikal mentioned in an interview on LUV FM in Kumasi that Shatta Wale had taken care of the academic fees for his daughter, Island Frimpong.

However, the information was misinterpreted by Michy, who believed it was about her son, Majesty, and confronted Medikal publicly, accusing him of spreading falsehoods.

During the incident, Michy used strong language directed at Medikal, prompting him to walk away and defuse the situation.

“When you do follow back you can never have sense! Medikal I ain’t even been the one. I time you tch333!” she later posted on her public profile

Reflecting on the incident during an interview on Adom TV’s Andy Dosty show, Michy stated that she has no regrets about her actions and, if faced with a similar situation, would respond in a similar manner.

While acknowledging that she often feels under pressure due to various factors in her life, Michy denied attacking Medikal but rather asserted that she expressed her displeasure.

“I know what I am going through. Once in a while, I need to release some of the negative energy on someone. I don’t think I attacked Medikal; in fact, I even gave him fans,” she explained.

Nevertheless, Michy placed the blame on Medikal, emphasizing that he had no right to speak on her private matters concerning her estranged baby daddy, Shatta Wale, and their son.

“This issue is delicate. I understand and know the baby daddy involved—his character, personality, and mindset. However, you [Medikal] have no right whatsoever to discuss my son. Nobody asked you to. I’m not saying no one should talk about my son, but do so with a certain level of maturity,” Michy expressed.

