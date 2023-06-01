Shatta Wale alleges some musicians travel with hard drugs and KIA is aware

The “Ayoo” hitmaker was responding to comments on social media involving the arrest of Hajia4real in the United States where his name was mentioned as part of her accomplices.

In an emotionally charged video that has circulated on Twitter, he vehemently denied any association with fraudulent activities and expressed his disbelief that such accusations were being leveled against him.

“As they have arrested hajia4real, some people have been asking the FBI to check me. I’m seeing everything on the internet and I didn’t have the time to react but now I am,” he said.

“Do you think I’ll do fraud? Why would I engage in fraudulent activities? Big men in the country have crossed their arms and are waiting to see if I’ll be arrested, saying because of the way I am,” he continued.

The controversial dancehall musician further alleged that many Ghanaian artists smuggle drugs out of the country, a situation the Kotoka International Airport is aware of and monitoring.

“Once upon a time, I was told there are Ghanaian artists who smuggle cocaine outside the country and the airport monitors them. The airport knows, go and ask them how many artists travel with cocaine that they’re aware of,” he revealed.

