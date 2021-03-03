Legally known as Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, the C.E.O of EIB Network was shocked when the dancehall rivals stormed the Starr FM studio to drop US$60,000 on him as a birthday gift on March 1, 2021.

The two dancehall artistes joined many others who took time off work to celebrate Bola Ray on his special day.

They believe Bola Ray’s contributions to the Ghana showbiz space have brought a huge impact on the industry which cannot be overlooked.

“Chairman you’re the one holding the Ghanaian music industry down. You’ve done so much for us and we appreciate,” Stonebwoy said.

That wasn’t all. Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Bediako Cheddar who was also present in the studio also topped up with an additional US$30,000 as a gift to the broadcaster.

To commemorate his birthday, Bola Ray took over Starr FM'sDrive Time’ on March 1, 2021, to entertain his listeners like he used to do some time back.