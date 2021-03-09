According to the owner of Nhyiraba Kojo City Night Club, Shatta Wale’s wealth is nothing close to what he has achieved financially, and anytime he sees him brag on social media, he laughs out loud.

He disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh on Saturday, March 6, while celebrating his birthday at his luxurious 9-bedroom mansion situated at Klagon, Tema Newtown, Accra.

“I’ll give all credit to God Almighty,” Nhyiraba Kojo says when quizzed about his source of wealth. He thinks people tagging him as ‘sakawa boy’ are none-believers.

When asked if when his mansion and new projects he told Pulse Ghana about are combined, he would be richer than Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy together, he accepted it in good faith: “If you say I’m bigger than Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, I’ll accept and I owe it to God.”

He thinks that Shatta Wale’s constant brags about being the wealthiest musician in Ghana are for comic relief and that the singer is a comedian.

“Shatta Wale only brags about wealth for fun. Do you know that Shatta Wale is a comedian? When it comes to comedy, he is very good,” he stated. “So, to me, he only brags to entertain his fans.”

He also revealed that he is building a new recording studio in his new mansion and would make recording free for rising talents.