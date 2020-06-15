The Ghanaian dancehall act, during an interview on Joy FM with George Quaye, was asked if he is going to vote for Nana Addo and he replied “but the man has done a whole lot of nice things”.

Upon further querry, to give a definite answer, he added that “ me I have not voted before but he has done grea things that I think Ghanaians should consider him to run his four years term again, trust me”.

Explaining why he is campaigning for the incumbent President, the ‘Mahama Paper’ singer, who said he is also cool with the former president, detailed that “ see this corona, he has made sure the heakth department is working so hard for us not to even get numbers of COVID-19, in our system”.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale continued he is not saying Nana Addo is Ghana’s best President but this COVID-19 has made him see him as very caring. “When we have presidents like this, let us give them their eight years when they finish let another person come," he told George Quaye.

Hear more from him in the video below.