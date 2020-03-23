The dancehall act’s comment is coming after Ghana’s Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, clarified that the government is not intending to hire some Ghanaian celebrities as ambassadors to educate the public on the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking during an interview on 3FM, Shatta Wale said “they're working and they're getting paid... They’re charging us with taxes here and there and we understand. Our royalties are not getting to us so we’re not even making that kind of money that we have to make; so if government wants to engage me, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie or any other, they should know that there is something that needs to be done. It’s a tradition”.

The outspoken Ghanaian musician emphasized he will demand a pay because he is not part of their political parties and the political business they run. “We can’t come out and say we’re going to do it for free. I’m not part of their political party. It’s best for them to put a package down. Doing it for free will be very hard for someone like me”.

Nana Aba Anamomoag, Bullet, Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

However, Shatta Wale has been concerned about the pandemic crisis that has befallen the world, particularly Ghana. In that regard, he has offered to hold a free show online to help his kill the boredom at home over the coronavirus lockdown.