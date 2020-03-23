In a video which is gathering attention online, a doctor in his theatre garments spoke vehemently against how Ghana is being proactive in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana. "Ghanaians we are threading on a very dangerous path and I want this message to reach the President of Ghana," he said.

According to the Doctor, whose identity is yet to be known to pulse.com.gh, Ghana needs mass testing on its citizens as he opines that a lot more people out there may be infected with the virus but aren’t aware, therefore, may be spreading it to others unknowingly.

READ ALSO: We'll starve if markets are closed because of coronavirus - beverly Afaglo warns

Actress Salma Mumin believed in the Doctor’s message and shared the video on her platform with the caption “this doctor just spoke my mind!!!!!” and tagged Nana Addo in her post. Watch the video below.