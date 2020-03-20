The sentiment above has been expressed by Beverly Afaglo during interview on Accra FM. The Ghanaian actress who is married Choirmaster of Praye fame, opined that Ghanaians do not have enough money to buy and stock food for days, hence, the call to shutdown markets won’t be the best.

“No we shouldn’t close down the markets else we’ll starve. Ghanaians, we don’t have money like the developed countries that perhaps if they don’t have physical cash they can use credit card to buy lots of things and stock them at home,” she said.

READ ALSO: Starbwoy Opoku Kwarteng releases press statement on coronavirus

Speaking to Nana Romeo, host of the show she was on, Beverly added that “We [Ghanaians] don’t have much money to opt to buy and stock stuff at home for a month. So you’ll see that it won’t affect the rich but the poor will be affected then the history of the 1983 hunger will repeat itself"

Beverly Afaglo with husband Choirmaster of Praye fame and children

The actress advised that the traders should, however, obey the precautionary measures just as anyone. “So, they should take their time on the closure of the markets idea. The market women should protect themselves for us, we’re pleading with them. We won’t have money to stock food” she said.

Do you agree with Beverly Afaglo? Share your thoughts with us in the commets session.