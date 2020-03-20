Mr Opoku Kwarteng’s statement comes as a press release from his record label, Bony To The World Records, to address fans of the outfit and concerned Ghanaians about the virus that has brought the world close to a standstill.

The statement advised readers to practice the precautionary measures against the disease and as it also carried message of hope to the Ghanaian patients who have infected by the diseases.

Read the full statement below as seen on Ghanaweb.com

The thoughts of everyone at Bony To The World Records are with all those who have been affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak in Ghana and around the world.

The deadly Corona Virus pandemic has emerged at the time most third world countries do not have proportionally adequate hospitals, doctors, health centers nurses and some required facilities to combat this menace is very worrying and extremely dangerous.

Ebony Reigns and Nana Opoku Kwarteng

Sanitizers, as announced, may be helpful, how many people can afford it considering the rate of poverty and unemployment in the country. This is indeed, disturbing and pretty unfortunate.

Thank God there have been several shared information on this pandemic both on radio and other social media platforms which are of great benefit to the ordinary Ghanaian.

It’s about time we fight our own battle for survival and never rely on governments. As some Doctors and experts may have said, once you have a robust immune system, the possibility of surviving from the grip of other viruses including this new COVID-19 is high.

You would not die! I hereby wish to advise you to keep a distance from a weak, coughing, or a suspected sick person.

We stand in Strong support with everyone taking actions to fight these issues.

Signed

Nana Opoku Kwarteng

CEO Bony to the world records