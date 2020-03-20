However, in a new update from the Ghanaian singer who brags of being hotter than the coronavirus, took to social media to say that she has changed plans to drop the song because of fans’ advice.

“I’m an artiste who listens a lot my fans. After posting the artwork yesterday, many of you were saying almost the same thing and I think you are right ..so my team and I have decided to postpone the release date of my Hit song due to the pandemic,” Wendy wrote on social media.

READ ALSO: It has destroyed everything; Medikal and Fella Makafui speak on coronavirus

The 24-year-old also used her platform to sensitize her followers about the novel virus which has infected over 248,000 people and caused about 10,080 deaths across the globe. “Corona Virus is real so let’s all come together as one and prevent the spread of this deadly virus,” Wendy Shay wrote.

So far Ghana has confirmed 16 cases of which three new cases have acquired locally.