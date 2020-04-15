The Ghanaian dancehall act who brags to be the richest musician in the country decided to have his Wednesday launch in a unique style.

In videos shared to social media, a dining table with seats was set in Shatta Wale’s swimming pool at his residence, where the “My Level” singer, in his boxer shorts, jumped in to take a seat at the table prepared for him.

Whilst seated at the table with bottles of wine, the father of 3 was served with his lunch and talking about his French fries meal, he said: “my chef does everything nice and I am proud of him”. Watch the video below and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us?