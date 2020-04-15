Tracy did this during an interaction with fans on Twitter where she answered questions users on the micro-blogging platform threw at her. Answering one of the questions, she revealed that she grew up with in the same community with Sarkodie, hence, referring to him as an area boy.

Sarkodie Tracy Sarkcesss

This was to answer the Twitter user @YGnill who asked “How did you meet Sarkodie?” and she replied “We met at Comm.9 Tema. We grew up in the same neighbourhood. He was an area boy”

READ ALSO: My family said 'university girl' can't be with a rapper - Tracy on challenges of dating Sarkodie

Titi Sarkcess’ was also asked about how she handles women around the “Highest” rapper and she said “I use to be jealous but that was a long time ago. Once I matured in the relationship I stopped that childish behaviour”

Tracy Sarkcess shares the story behind their hanging wedding cake

According to Tracy who said she agreed to date the rapper because of his “love and loyalty”, she also lived some part of her life in Germany with dreams of becoming a newscaster.

“Growing up I wanted to be a journalist, a newscaster to be precise because I love politics. But it was hard in Germany as a black in my time to get practical work experience & also b’cos of the language. But I ended up still working in media but I’m a diff. field,” she told a fan who asked about her childhood dreams.

Adorable family, Sarkodie, Tracy and their cute daughter, Titi.

The wife to the rapper considered as one of the best on the continent, also admitted that sharing her husband with his fans is one of the difficulties things about marrying a superstar. “I have to share him with everyone. And most ppl feel more entitled to him than me sometimes… Amansan property, especially during holiday season when you supposed to spend time with your family,” Tracy said.

See more from Tracy tweets below as she disclosed that she had abort post-graduate education because she took seed to deliver her first daughter whilst she was in school by then.