Tracy, who is now married to Sarkodie disclosed this during an interaction with fans on Twitter when she was asked if she ever faced any challenge in her relationship. “Yes paaa! My family didn’t understand why “university girl” like me would date a rapper and there was the perception that rappers are womanisers.”

Further commenting on this challenge that she faced, the rapper’s wife also mentioned that did not listen to her family because she was the one in the relationship and not them. “But I had to stand my ground. I was the one in the relationship not them so wasn’t going to let them choose 4 me #SrAskTracySarkCess,” she added.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Osei melts hearts with photos and sweet birthday message to Tracy

The lovers dated for about 10 years, welcomed a 4-year-old daughter and finally got married in 2018 at a private ceremony. Sarkodie now stands tall as one of the top rappers in Africa and we guess Tarcy’s family will now be proud of him.

See Tracy’s tweet below.