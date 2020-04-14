Kennedy, who is the General Manager of his father’s Despite Group of Companies, shared beautiful photos of Tracy that came with a sweet birthday message. He wrote “Happy birthday my love. May your life be filled with loving memories! May you be as happy as you always make me...I love you Mrs Osei @aprilsveriown”.

The Ghanaian fashion illustrator, who now turns 24 today, tied the knot with Kennedy Osei, son of Ghanaian millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, exactly two months ago at a ceremony which its opulence and display of luxury cars drowned social media users in shock and admiration.

The newly married couple has since shot to fame fetching them their claim to fame and fans who can’t get enough of them. Accordingly, at the time of this publication, Kennedy’s post to wish his wife a happy birthday has already gathered over 18,000 likes and more than 700 comments in less than 9 hours.

Mr Kennedy Osei also shared a video of some of his best highlights with his wife and it includes some never seen before pictures of them. Watch it below.