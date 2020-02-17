The 23-year-old Ghanaian fashion illustrator, tied the knot with Kennedy Osei, son of Ghanaian millionaire, over the weekend at a ceremony which its opulence and display of luxury cars drowned social media users in shock and admiration.

The couple whose proposal happened in a plane, followed by an engagement walked down the aisle on 15th February at the Faith Presbyterian in Accra and later headed to the Kempinski hotel for a plus wedding dinner which, KiDi, Dope Nation and Nigeria’s D Banj performing for the guests.

On the day of the wedding, a video dropped, of when a Prophet prophesied to Tracy a while ago, that she’ll have a big wedding which will leave Ghana talking. The newly married wife, still walking in that faith, has broken her silence over the wedding.

Newly weds, Kennedy and Tracy Osei

In showing appreciation to some few key people who contributed to the planning of the wedding, Tracy via her Instagram page shared photos from her wedding and in one with her husband, she captioned “God’s Plan”. See screenshots of her posts below.

Tracy's first comment after wedding

Wedding reception Highlights from #Kency2020: