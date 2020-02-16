Kennedy Osei, son of Osei Kwame Despite, married Tracy Ameyaw in a traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Thursday February 13, 2020.

He later followed up with an extravagant white wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

And now a video of a prophecy about now daughter-in-law of Business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has gone viral.

Apparently, Tracy Ameyaw had received a prophecy concerning her marriage.

The founder and leader of Power of Worship, Prophet Daniel Amoateng, predicted at his church, saying: “Young girl [Tracy], be on your feet. I prophesy over your destiny. Listen no more disappointments!”

He further asked, “young girl are you married?” to which Tracy responded in the negative. He then directed her to touch the alter.

He told her “there will be no more disappointment and God will remember you”

“You will be one of the people that your marriage will be so good,” He prophesied.

While speaking, a lady assumed to be Tracy’s friend lifted her hand in the congregation and said a similar prophecy had been projected to herself and from a different man of God, a year before.

Months after she received the prophesy, Tracy and her long-time fiancé Kennedy Asante Osei had one of the most talked-about marriages in the country.