The Ghanaian dancehall act in a press release announced that Nana Dope who was known as P.A should now be contacted for any enquiries about him. The statement was misconstrued by a blogger who alleged that Shatta Wale has sacked Bulldog.

Debunking the report, Shatta Wale shared a screenshot of the publication and wrote: "How can we progress if we have people like this amongst us !!! Common English PRO and manager has become calculation for you erh".

He continued that "no wonder you are blogging and u not getting anywhere cuz this foolish life dierrr if Ibe from mother side or father side then u get big failure problems in life cuz you won’t get there da ! Abue fu!!".

Shatta-wale-blast blogger

Bulldog has however not commented on the report. The popular artiste manager was arrested recently for allegedly threatening the sitting Ghanaian President, H.E Nana Addo Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, Bulldog was granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court and after his release, he chronicled his arrest as an 'abduction' that infringes upon his human rights.