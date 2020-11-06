Hundreds (if not thousands) of fans of the singer stormed the streets of Kumasi on Thursday, November 5, just to see the star.

Shatta Wale is currently on a media tour in the Ashanti Region after going on a media tour in Accra last week. According to his team, he will spend one week touring the region.

It’s unclear why he is on a media tour, however, his tour, dubbed ‘Kumerica Invasion’, seems to be one of his strategies to expand his brand and reach as well as creating new fanbases.

So far, he hasn’t spoken about releasing an album or top collaborations or concerts, thus, we assume it is part of creating brand awareness nationwide.

On his arrival in Kumasi yesterday, he appeared on Asaase Radio, Luv FM and Nhyira FM for short interviews.

Prior to his radio appearances, he broke the COVID-19 protocol by hitting some streets in Kumasi with his convoy where he sprayed some cash on his fans and caused some sort of chaos.

His convoy was made up of motorbikes and a number of luxury cars, including Cadillac Escalade which conveyed him.

A few weeks ago, Shatta Wale held a massive all-white birthday bash where top Ghanaian celebrities pulled up in their numbers to celebrate him.

The star-studded event saw Medikal, Fella Makafui, Hajia4Real, Joey B, King Promise and Shatta Wale’s father, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr, in attendance.

Even the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams showered blessings on him and asked him to serve as an inspiration to his generation.

According to reports reaching Pulse.com.gh, the Shatta Movement Family record label frontman will continue his media tour in Kumasi and is expected to make stops at some top radio stations in the Ashanti region.