The “Taking Over” hitmaker took over social media on Saturday, October 17, with his birthday and received thousands of birthday wishes from fellow stars and fans.

The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams showered blessings on him and asked him to serve as an inspiration to his generation.

“Shatta [Wale], today, I am told is your birthday and I wanted to take the opportunity from my heart and on behalf of my family and all your friends across the world to wish you a happy birthday.”

“May you increase and prosper in wisdom and understanding. May you be a game-changer and wonder to your generation.”

“I send you the courtesies of my goodwill and the blessing of the Lord. Once again, happy birthday. Be an inspiration to your generation. Amen,” he added.

Shatta Wale’s baby mama promised a special stripper treat yesterday in an Instagram post.

“From fake chains to owning lanes.. a birthday worth celebrating no matter how mad I am at u. happy birthday. Stripper treats‘ will be at your gate at 11:30 pm. All paid for, nuh worry,” she said.

And on the night of Saturday, Shatta Wale brought together some top stars in his residence and celebrated his birthday massively.

Among the stars who thronged in were Medikal, Fella Makafui, Hajia4Real, Joey B, King Promise and Shatta Wale’s father, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr.

See below highlights from the birthday bash.