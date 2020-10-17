The self-acclaimed ‘King of African Dancehall’ has received massive love from friends, fans and well-wishers across social media as he turns 36 today.

Though Shatta Wale has received a lot of lovely and powerful messages from friends and family, including one from powerful preacher Duncan-Williams, his baby mama's message came with a different twist.

She sent out a lovely message on her Instagram with throwback photos reminiscing their early struggle but offered something that seems to be over-the-top.

Michy shared a video slide of their throwback and current photos with the caption: “From fake chains to owning lanes.. a birthday worth celebrating no matter how mad I am at u. happy birthday.”

Then, she stretched the caption down and wrote: “‘stripper treats‘ will be at your gate at 11:30 pm. All paid for, nuh worry.”

Will Shatta Wale accept this birthday surprise from Michy? Only time will tell.