According to the dancehall act, he flew to America to meet the singer. Speaking on how that happened without people noticing, he said he used protocol means, emphasizing that with his influence, anywhere Nana Addo can pass, he can pass there too.

Speaking on Zylofon FM, he said: " Sammy this is his excellency, anywhere Nana can pass, anywhere His Excellency can pass, I swear I carry myself in a way that when I say they should write a letter for me, they will give me VVVVVIP pass".

He continued that " I can even go and on the runway and sit on the flight" and added that " recently we have flown jest two times but I've told him, my P.A, that he shouldn't even show it to people it not even important".

Shatta Wale and Beyonce

According to Shatta Wale, people should therefore not say that borders were closed so he wasn't able to move out of the country to go and shoot the 'Already' music video with Beyonce.

Shatta Wale adds that politicians in power are always welcoming when one reaches them with a request for special offers like that so there shouldn't be a room for doubt that he used protocols means to meet Beyonce.

Hear more from him in the video below.