Shatta Wale threatens to slap Stonebwoy over Accra Sports Stadium show; here's why

Shatta Wale intends to host his show on 25th December and it becomes a clash because according to technical reports, the venue requires 3 days for it to be set up for a show. Hence, Bhim Concert on 22nd December will not make it impossible to Shatta Wale's show on 25th December.

Pulse Nigeria

Dragging the President's daughter into the conflict, Shatta Wale alleges that Gyankroma is responsible for assisting Stonebwoy in booking the said date for the Bhim Concert at the stadium this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Shatta Wale, he has been told to cancel his show at the Accra Sports Stadium to allow Stonebwoy to go ahead with his Bhim Concert. In the video below, Shatta Wale descended heavily on the President's with unprintable words.

In other excerpts of the Facebook live session by Shatta Wale, he also threatened to slap Stonebwoy. "Stonebwoy don't let us meet eye to eye, If you see me and try to smile at me, I'll slap you because after you brandished the gun you were not advised enough," he said.

Stonebwoy on the other hand has been silent over the allegations, however, fans of the two heavy-weight dancehall acts have been feuding online. Check out some of their comments in the posts below.