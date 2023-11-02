Organisers couldn't airlift 'sick' Shatta - Sammy Flex explains 'luxurious' demand claims

Shatta Wale cancels Wolverhampton concert as promoters fail to meet luxurious demands Pulse Ghana

“Whilst we were still preparing, he fell ill. Weather changes, cold flu here and there. So he became a little weak within that time.

“Then we said, okay, we still want to play this show. We don't want to disappoint our people. So what can we do now? Let's make things comfortable for him so he can play this show,” he said on GHOne TV.

He added that after meeting with the organizers, he suggested that a helicopter be provided to take Shatta to the venue instead of undergoing a long drive from London to Wolverhampton.

“He doesn't want to go through a long drive from London City to Wolverhampton. We told them that to make it simple, let's airlift him, for a maximum of 45 minutes. Let's airlift him to Wolverhampton.

“When we do that, he can get some rest. He will not be stressed, at least the little energy in him, he will be able to maintain it for the performance moving forward,” he added.

However, the organizers didn't seem receptive to the idea, responding with, "At this stage, we can't do it."

Shatta Wale's highly anticipated concert in Wolverhampton, scheduled for November 4, 2023, was abruptly canceled by his management. The reason provided was the organizers' inability to meet the artist's demanding requirements, both logistically and financially.

This cancellation prompted a response from Bizzle Entertainment, expressing surprise and disappointment.

