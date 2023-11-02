Sammy Flex explained that Shatta Wale faced various health issues while in the UK but was still determined to meet with his fans in Wolverhampton.
Organisers couldn't airlift 'sick' Shatta - Sammy Flex explains 'luxurious' demand claims
Following the unexpected cancellation of Shatta Wale's highly anticipated concert in Wolverhampton, UK, Sammy Flex, the manager for Shatta Wale, has shed light on the reasons behind the decision.
Recommended articles
“Whilst we were still preparing, he fell ill. Weather changes, cold flu here and there. So he became a little weak within that time.
“Then we said, okay, we still want to play this show. We don't want to disappoint our people. So what can we do now? Let's make things comfortable for him so he can play this show,” he said on GHOne TV.
He added that after meeting with the organizers, he suggested that a helicopter be provided to take Shatta to the venue instead of undergoing a long drive from London to Wolverhampton.
“He doesn't want to go through a long drive from London City to Wolverhampton. We told them that to make it simple, let's airlift him, for a maximum of 45 minutes. Let's airlift him to Wolverhampton.
“When we do that, he can get some rest. He will not be stressed, at least the little energy in him, he will be able to maintain it for the performance moving forward,” he added.
However, the organizers didn't seem receptive to the idea, responding with, "At this stage, we can't do it."
Shatta Wale's highly anticipated concert in Wolverhampton, scheduled for November 4, 2023, was abruptly canceled by his management. The reason provided was the organizers' inability to meet the artist's demanding requirements, both logistically and financially.
This cancellation prompted a response from Bizzle Entertainment, expressing surprise and disappointment.
They noted the lack of prior communication from Shatta Movement Empire, highlighting their contractual agreement that called for dialogue in the event of unforeseen circumstances or disputes before any public announcements. Bizzle Entertainment considered the cancellation a breach of the contract and is actively seeking an amicable resolution.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh