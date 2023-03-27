This becomes the third Master's Degree that the Okay FM radio presenter has earned. Sharing his excitement over his latest feat, Abeiku Santana said his wife, Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey, fuelled it all.
She paid my fees, woke me up to learn, Abeiku Santana thanks wife [VIDEO]
Abeikua Santana bagged a Master’s Degree from the University of Ghana Business School in Marketing Strategy over the weekend.
The celebrated Ghanaian media personality disclosed that his wife had her master's degree before there met, hence, encouraging him to pursue further education too.
In a lovey-dovey speech at his graduation ceremony attended by his wife and colleagues, he said "my wife got her master's degree before I got my master's degree so she actually inspired me but I decided to challenge her so I have more master's than her, now I've done three".
Thanking his wife in the video below, he said "in fact my registration she paid for it. She paid the fees and made sure I attend the school to learn. Sometimes she sets an alarm to wake me up to learn".
Abeiku Santana whose real name is Gilbert Aggrey also proudly shared his results on social media. He scored eleven As and two Bs. "An investment in knowledge pays the best interest. - Benjamin Franklin" the seasoned broadcaster captioned his post.
