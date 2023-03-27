She paid my fees, woke me up to learn, Abeiku Santana thanks wife [VIDEO]

The celebrated Ghanaian media personality disclosed that his wife had her master's degree before there met, hence, encouraging him to pursue further education too.

Pulse Ghana

In a lovey-dovey speech at his graduation ceremony attended by his wife and colleagues, he said "my wife got her master's degree before I got my master's degree so she actually inspired me but I decided to challenge her so I have more master's than her, now I've done three".

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanking his wife in the video below, he said "in fact my registration she paid for it. She paid the fees and made sure I attend the school to learn. Sometimes she sets an alarm to wake me up to learn".

Abeiku Santana whose real name is Gilbert Aggrey also proudly shared his results on social media. He scored eleven As and two Bs. "An investment in knowledge pays the best interest. - Benjamin Franklin" the seasoned broadcaster captioned his post.