Shugatiti vs King Nasir: Here’s all you need to know about the nudist and porn star

"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasms. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasms. So for me, I don’t get orgasms; so pleasing me is out, you just have to match up with the energy till we get tired.

Pulse Ghana

"I enjoy having sex; I get so wet; I enjoy the penetration and how things are moving in and out. I also enjoy long hours, like the whole day. Me, I don’t get tired.

"The honest truth is that all the people I have made out with match up with my energy," she said.

Reacting to Shugatiti’s revelation, a famous American porn star known as King took to Twitter to send the Ghanaian nudist an invitation to help her experience orgasm. He wrote; “I can help her have an orgasm”.

The tweet went viral leaving tweeps with wild expectations to see a clash between Shugatiti and King Nasir. The reactions intensified as Shugatiti rather comes up to warn King Nasir.

“Don’t try and die oooo” she said in a tweet and added that “remember pornstars act according to script haaaa this is no movie @KingNasirXXX don’t do and die it’s a warning oooo”.

Following Shugatti’s interest in the sexual bout, King Nasir went ahead to set up a fund raiser to support the broadcast of his encounter with Shugatiti. He later revealed his willingness

“I didn't expressly plan on going to Ghana, but once this got to be as huge as it got and we started trending, it kind of derailed my initial intentions. Now, I'm not opposed to traveling to Ghana first. I had previously planned to travel to Africa,”Nasir said in an interview.

However, the battle is now tourning sour between Nasir and Shugatiti after the Ghanaian nudist decided to introduce Gambo, a Ghanaian musician, into her battle with King Nasir.

Gambo Pulse Ghana

Out of now where, Shugatiti posted a sexy video of herself and asked her fans to choose between Gambo and King Nasir. “Ohk let’s settle this @gambo_ii or @KingNasirXXX”.

The question seem to have upset King Nasir who replied saying that “there’s nothing to settle, he can have you… I don’t wanna date you. The only reason I’m entertaining this is to prove I can make you orgasm since you publicly claimed you’ve never had one in your entire life”.

