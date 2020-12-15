The “Activate” singer over the weekend cautioned Ashaiman National Democratic Congress supporters who hit the street to demonstrate against the Electoral Commission of Ghana’s (EC) declaration of results, saying they shouldn’t allow themselves to be used ‘by heart’.

He noted on Twitter (unedited): “Ashaiman, My People Please all these ones Cannot Solve anything the politicians themselves know better what To do. Where our small power counts is to vote and we have done just that. Dont allow urself to be used by heart let's KEEP THE PEACE. and Go about our hustle it Go better.”

Reacting to this, Kevin Taylor dragged Stonebwoy on his latest podcast.

He began by giving credit to Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale for rebranding themselves to suit that of top international music stars.

“Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have been able to change the product they started with and rebranded themselves well, and doing what musicians we see across the world who have names are doing. I give them credit for that,” he stated.

He then flipped suddenly and started raining insults on the BET Awards winner, claiming the singer’s statement is disrespectful to the people who stepped out to voice out their displeasure.

“Stonebwoy shouldn’t come out to tell young men and women of Ashaiman who voted in the December 7 elections and didn't kill anybody nor fight but are on the street demonstrating peacefully against their votes which were not counted,” he said. “We've had the elections over a week but the EC can't tell the figures Nana Addo and John Mahama had.”

He roped on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s brawl at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards where the latter brandished a gun on live TV.

“When Shatta Wale frustrated you a little, you pulled out a gun because you felt Shatta Wale was suppressing you and was taking your right from you as a dad and husband so you felt you needed to protect yourself. Stonebwoy, as a single individual, how many times have you pulled a gun?” he quizzed.

He continued: “My friend, shut up. I respect you and your wife. I'm going to save some words I wanted to use today because of your wife. I've not met her before but I see her to be educated, very smart and would advise you to desist from making such reckless statement.”

“My friend, maintain that career. You have been perfect for some time now, keep it. Don't involve yourself in what is happening. You don't understand. What we are doing is saving the nation. We are not saving GHAMRO or Ghana Music Awards. Start maintaining the way you speak.”

“Nobody in Ashaiman is a fool for any politician to give them money to demonstrate. They are Ghanaians like you. They made you who you are today. The people you are undermining and thinking that they are expressing their views because they are being cheated gathered money to lift you to this stage.”

“It's an insult to the people to Ashaiman and you need to apologise to them. Why do you think they need to be influenced before they can come out to demonstrate?” he added.

Watch the full video below.