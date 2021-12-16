The fast-rising Ghanaian blogger, born Sika Dennis Kweku, emerged Pulse Blogger Influencer Of The Year.
Sikaoffcial: Pulse Blogger of the Year wins at National Communications Awards
2021 Pulse Influencer Awards winner, Sikaofficial, has been adjudged the Outstanding Blogger off the Year at the National Communications Awards.
A few months later, the young blogger famed for his growing influence on Twitter has bagged another prestigious award.
During the award show held over the weekend, at the Labadi beach hotel with several dignified personalities like the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu, present, Sikaofficial was named the Outstanding blogger of the year.
He beat competition from other popular Ghanaian bloggers like ZIONFELIX, GH Kwaku, and others who were in the same category at the just-ended National Communications Awards.
The award becomes his 5th one in a row, out of 11 nominations within a span of fewer than 2 years.
SIKAOFFICIAL is a student of GH Media and a part-time videographer and has risen so fast in less than 2 years, to everyone’s surprise, rubbing shoulders and rivalling already established big brands.
Celebrating his win on social media, he tweeted photos from the ceremony to say that "Outstanding Blogger Of The Year at the just-ended National Communications Awards21 Thank you all for your immeasurable support always!".
Fans, friends and followers of the favourite Twitter blogger have since been congratulating him on his win. See the tweets below for what some of them have been saying.
