Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

The Pulse Influencer Awards honoured influencers and the influencer community in an unprecedented fashion.

The winners were announced in what many described as a colourful and beautiful ceremony.

It was basically a night full of firsts—but women ruled. Women won most of the categories.

Check out the complete list of 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards Winners below:

Most Influential Actor of the Year - Willie_chembez (William O. Lamptey)

Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year - @drlouisa_s (Dr Louisa)

Beauty & Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - @___cookie_xx (Anne Kusi-Gyamfi)

Fashion Influencer of the Year - @annyjustnow (ANNY Just Now)

Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year - @cycy_travels (Cycy Travels)

Food Influencer of the Year - @menscookgh (Men’s Cook Catering)

Media Influencer of the Year - @Madeinghana (Made in Ghana)

Blogger Influencer of the Year - @sikaofficial1 (SIKA OFFICIAL)

Sports Influencer of the Year - @NuhuAdams (Nuhu Adams)

Business Influencer of the Year - @parlenzy (Desmond Bredu)

Music Influencer of the Year - @stonebwoyb (Stonebwoy)

Arts Influencer of the Year - @aewura_art (The Pencil Lady)

Photography Influencer of the Year - -@Focusnblur (Focus and Blur)

Dance Influencer of the Year - @liyadances (Liya)

Comedy Influencer of the Year - @_madeinghana_ (Made in Ghana)

LinkedIn Influencer of the Year - Gabriel Aryee

Podcast Influencer of the Year - amisdiaries (Ami Shikah)

Facebook Influencer of the Year - Stan Belove

Instagram Influencer of the Year - @janiece.emefa (Janiece)

YouTube Influencer of the Year - @ama_governor_ (Ama Governor)

Positive Impact Influencer of the Year (This is a Pan-African award)

Swiry Nyar Kano (Kenya)

Twitter Influencer of the Year - @gyaigyimii (KALYJAY)