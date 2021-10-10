It was a perfect event on Saturday night at the premises of Pulse Ghana in East Legon, Accra.
Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list
It’s a wrap for the maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards (2021)!
The Pulse Influencer Awards honoured influencers and the influencer community in an unprecedented fashion.
The winners were announced in what many described as a colourful and beautiful ceremony.
It was basically a night full of firsts—but women ruled. Women won most of the categories.
Check out the complete list of 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards Winners below:
Most Influential Actor of the Year - Willie_chembez (William O. Lamptey)
Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year - @drlouisa_s (Dr Louisa)
Beauty & Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - @___cookie_xx (Anne Kusi-Gyamfi)
Fashion Influencer of the Year - @annyjustnow (ANNY Just Now)
Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year - @cycy_travels (Cycy Travels)
Food Influencer of the Year - @menscookgh (Men’s Cook Catering)
Media Influencer of the Year - @Madeinghana (Made in Ghana)
Blogger Influencer of the Year - @sikaofficial1 (SIKA OFFICIAL)
Sports Influencer of the Year - @NuhuAdams (Nuhu Adams)
Business Influencer of the Year - @parlenzy (Desmond Bredu)
Music Influencer of the Year - @stonebwoyb (Stonebwoy)
Arts Influencer of the Year - @aewura_art (The Pencil Lady)
Photography Influencer of the Year - -@Focusnblur (Focus and Blur)
Dance Influencer of the Year - @liyadances (Liya)
Comedy Influencer of the Year - @_madeinghana_ (Made in Ghana)
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year - Gabriel Aryee
Podcast Influencer of the Year - amisdiaries (Ami Shikah)
Facebook Influencer of the Year - Stan Belove
Instagram Influencer of the Year - @janiece.emefa (Janiece)
YouTube Influencer of the Year - @ama_governor_ (Ama Governor)
Positive Impact Influencer of the Year (This is a Pan-African award)
Swiry Nyar Kano (Kenya)
Twitter Influencer of the Year - @gyaigyimii (KALYJAY)
TikTok Influencer of the Year - @_asantewaaaa_ (Martina Dwamena)
