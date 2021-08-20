Sister Derby joined OnlyFans in February this year and charges USD20.00 per monthly subscription. Her account is still active, and in August alone, she has posted seven nude content.

But OnlyFans’ new decision could affect her income. This means she can't go the extra mile to make more money.

OnlyFans has, however, said creators will still be allowed to put up nude photos and videos, provided they’re consistent with OnlyFans’ policy.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans told Bloomberg on Thursday, August 19.

OnlyFans took this decision following pressure from banking partners and payment providers. OnlyFans is trying to raise money from outside investors at a valuation of more than $1 billion.

The popularity of the social-media service exploded during the pandemic as sex workers, musicians and online influencers used it to charge fans for exclusive access to photos, videos and other material. OnlyFans has attracted more than 130 million users, according to Bloomberg.