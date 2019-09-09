The Ghanaian actress was speaking on a UTV show where advised emerging actresses that, it is talent coupled with patience and God’s favour that makes one a star. “It is God who makes stars, so you have lost if you go and sleep with any producer in a bid for him to make you a star,” she said in Twi.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the actress emphasized sometimes a producer might sleep with you but the movie won’t be successful enough to make you a star, therefore, up and coming actress should rather work on their talent.

READ ALSO: Castro secretly fathered MzBel's son? - Afia Schwarzenegger stirs wild rumour

“so ask you yourself how many producers will you sleep before you become a star. Sometimes they will sleep with you but the movie will not hit because you haven’t acted well for the movie to be nice” Martha Ankomah added.

Hear more from her in the video below and tell us what you think.